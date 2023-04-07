Ethiopian Airlines Building An African Air Transport Giant: CEO

By: FANA BC

The Chief Executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines Mesfin Tasew, has said that Ethiopian Airlines has become the pride of the airline industry in Africa.

In an interview with Aviation Business Journal, Mesfin has spoken about the growth of the airline and its future projections.

The CEO said that the flag carrier is moving forward with a new 15-year strategic plan, Vision 2035, where it is expected to paves the way in Building an African Air Transport Giant.

“Ethiopian Airlines has become the pride of the airline industry in Africa”, Mesfin said.

“Using the same energy and ambition we used to achieve Vision 2025, we will proceed to execute Vision 2035 and meet our goals” he has stated.

Speaking about the Airline’s execution and performance of Vision 2025, he said nearly all the visions in the strategic road map had been achieved ahead of time.

“We are now moving forward with a new 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2035. With vision 2035 Ethiopian Airlines Building an African Air Transport Giant Ethiopian Airlines has become the pride of the airline industry in Africa” Mesfin adds.

Regarding expansion, the CEO disclosed the Airline’s plan to add additional joint ventures with African Airlines and reach out to any airline in the globe.

“As a Pan-African airline and the continent’s giant in aviation, Ethiopian Airlines wishes to add an even stronger value to the aviation industry in the continent, that is why we work closely with fellow African carriers, However, Ethiopian is open to work with any carrier from any part of the world” the CEO has indicated.

Regarding local market he said the domestic market takes a relatively smaller percentage of Ethiopian global market adding that it is expected to grow at the same rate or even faster than the growth rate forecasted for the international operation.

