Somaliland president receives diplomatic credentials from new Ethiopian Ambassador

By: Staff writer

Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi, yesterday at the Presidential Complex, received the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Federal Government of Ethiopia to the Republic of Somaliland, Amb. Delil Kedir Bushra.

Prior to the start, President Bihi gave a warm welcome to the Ethiopian Ambassador, as it is his first time in the Republic of Somaliland. During the meeting, they also discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and cooperating on security issues in the Horn of Africa.

In this meeting, President Bihi was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdinasir Omar Jama. On the other side, the Ethiopian Ambassador was accompanied by his deputy.

Like this: Like Loading...