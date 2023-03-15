Afwerki, Hemetti discuss Eritrean Sudanese relations

By: SUDAN TRIBUNE

Sudan’s Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” and Eritrean President Isaias Afwreki on Monday held talks on bilateral relations, according to the statement by the two countries.

In the early morning of Monday, Hemetti’s travelled to Asmara for a short work visit. He was accompanied by foreign ministry Undersecretary Daffallah al-Haj Ali.

the visit was on the invitation of the Government of Eritrea, according to the Ministry of Information in Asmara.

“The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve common interests, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest,” said the Sovereign Council in Khartoum

“The meeting stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides in all fields,” further said the Sudanese statement.

The Eritrean government in a statement issued after the meeting confirmed that the meeting discussed bilateral relations.

“President Isaias underlined Eritrea’s stance and firm belief that the problem in Sudan could be only solved by the Sudanese people themselves without the interference of foreign actors,” said the Eritrean government.

In August 2022; the Sudanese government prevented eastern Sudan tribal leaders from travelling to Asmara for a meeting organised by the Eritrean government.

Also, in April 2022, Sudan declined an Eritrean initiative to mediate between the eastern Sudan tribes to settle the dispute over the Eastern Sudan Agreement which was part of the Juba peace process.

The Sudanese official, also, congratulated Eritrea for rejoining Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) after a 16-year suspension.

Eritrea lift the east African bloc on April 22, 2007, after a statement by the IGAD condemning attempts to undermine the Somali government.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday evening arrived in Asmara on a two-day official visit to Eritrea.

