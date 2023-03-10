Breaking barriers: Hodan’s journey to improve water accessibility in Somaliland

By Abdiaziz Adani , OXFAM

Hodan Mohamed, a public health engineer at Oxfam, has been making significant contributions towards improving water accessibility in Somaliland. She joined Oxfam in October 2019, hoping to give back to her community and further her career. Throughout her time with Oxfam, she has grown both professionally and personally while engaging with diverse communities and tasks.

“Joining Oxfam has been one of the best decisions of my life. I always wanted to work for an organization that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Oxfam has given me the opportunity to do just that. I am proud to be part of a team that is dedicated to providing clean water to communities in need,” says Hodan.

Hodan was an active contributor to the success of Oxfam’s water, sanitation, and hygiene program, which has been a huge success in addressing the long-standing lack of access to clean and safe water in Somalia. The program has mainly benefited women who would have otherwise had to travel long distances in search of water, as the rehabilitation and solarisation of existing sources have enabled them to access clean water closer to home.

Every day, Hodan wakes up with a sense of purpose, knowing that she will be out on the field, checking the quality of work and assessing the needs of the people she is helping. “I love working in the field. It gives me a chance to interact with the people we are helping. It’s fulfilling to see the impact our work has on their lives,” she adds.

Hodan sometimes experiences difficulties due to the rarity of female professionals in the construction, solarisation, and sanitation industries, particularly in rural locations. Nevertheless, Hodan remains undaunted. “It can be tough sometimes, but I am determined to break these barriers. I want to inspire other women to consider a career in public health engineering,” she says.

Hodan’s aspirations for the future include increasing the number of women, children, and vulnerable people who have access to adequate clean water, reaching a higher level of position and experience, and giving advice to other women considering a career in public health engineering.

On this International Women’s Day, Hodan’s story provides an inspiration to women everywhere. Her dedication towards making a difference in people’s lives is a shining example of what women can achieve when given the right opportunities.

