SONYO Umbrella hosts awareness session to enhance young Female’s Understanding of civic and political rights

SONYO Umbrella in collaboration with SONSAF under a project funded by the European Union organized an awareness session for 100 Female students at Gollis University to enhance their understanding of civic and political rights. The session attracted over 100 young women most of whom were university students, academics, and other vital honorable attendees.

The session’s main objective was to encourage young women to be socially and politically functioning and to instill future ambition to represent their communities in the political domain. Also, the session aimed to create a platform for young women to learn about the country’s political system, discuss the challenges that hinder the participation of female youth participation in the decision-making process, discuss the benefits and drawbacks of female youth decision-making participation, and share information and mentor young women with business and political aspirations.

The session started with key speeches from notable key speakers, namely; the Executive Director of SONYO, the Chairman of SONYO Umbrella, a representative from the host the University of Gollis, and the Director of Youth for the Ministry of Youth & Sports. All key speeches highlighted the essence of expanding civic space to allow more young women to exercise their political rights. Also, the speakers emphasized the need for many young women’s involvement in politics as they are considered among the major voting blocks in the country.

“First of all, let me thank Gollis University for hosting us, and my greatest appreciation goes to the guest speakers in attendance at this session. And lastly the participants of this session. This session aims to raise awareness and enhance young women’s understanding of Civic Space and Political Rights. This session is part of an EU Project funded by the EU and implemented by SONYO, SONSAF, and SNDF in close collaboration with the Somaliland Ministry of Youth and Sports and other government institutions.” Abdihamid Omer, Executive Director of SONYO

“I would like to welcome you all with open hands. We are very happy to be the first university that hosts this project’s activities. I am sure this project will benefit young women in university as it will allow them to learn more about their rights to political participation. I am sure many challenges that women face will be discussed, and I am very happy that a well-educated and experienced women activist is here with us to share her insights with the young women participants in today’s session. I believe that women’s participation in every aspect of life including politics to key to our national development. And I am sure that the young participants here with us today will have innovative solutions to the challenges women face in political participation and representation.” Dr. Hassan Ibrahim Jama, Quality Assurance Director-GOLLIS University

“We are very happy to join you here and on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Sports, I am welcoming this project which will be implemented by reputable organizations such as SONYO Umbrella, SONSAF, and SNDF. Somaliland youth make up around 60% of the total population and as such it is vital that youth participate in the decision-making and law-making processes in the country. Please do pay close attention to the insights that Su’ad Ibrahim as she is very experienced.” Mustafa Ali Nur-Director of the Department of Youth of the Ministry of Youth and Sports

On the other hand, Su’ad Ibrahim Abdi, a candidate for the last parliamentary election, has given a lecture on Women & Their Political Ambitions. The lecture unfolded the underlying elements that keep women away from interfering in the political domain for their own political interests.

“First of let me express my appreciation to SONYO Umbrella, which I have a long relationship with as I was a member of the Civil Society for a long time, as well as to Gollis University for hosting this important session today.” Su’ad Ibrahim Abdi said

“This topic is one I am very passionate about as I have been a women’s activist for a long time, but I think it is about the time my generation passes the baton to your generation. The first thing I want you to know is that you must have a vision for whatever sector you plan to get into. Having a clear vision is always the first step and a key to achieving your goals and realizing your dreams.“Su’ad added

Finally, The session took place without considerable challenges. The session has reached the intended target audience and delivered its key objectives of raising awareness of civic space and the political rights of young women.

