Daallo Airlines Wants To Acquire Boeing 737-800s And Dash 8-300s

By:Simple flying

ACC Aviation will source and deliver two North American aircraft to Daallo Airlines.

Somalia’s Daallo Airlines has appointed ACC Aviation to source Boeing 737-800 and De Havilland DHC8-300 aircraft to add to its fleet and expand its current route network.

With its extensive relationships and market experience, ACC Aviation will source offers for the required aircraft and provide Daallo Airlines with recommended options. The DHC8-300 is the ideal aircraft for Daallo’s non-extensive network, and adding a 737-800 aligns with the carrier’s route expansion plans.



ACC will further support the East-African airline with a desktop technical assessment of the aircraft and guide the carrier throughout the commercial stage of the aircraft acquisition process to ensure the terms are fair to all parties and in line with the industry standards. In a statement, ACC Senior Manager, Asset Management Tristan Brouard said;

“We look forward to working with Daallo Airlines, and in the coming days, we will be reaching out to our industry network to help Daallo Airlines get the required aircraft for their expanding fleet.”

The airline of “The Horn of Africa”

Daallo Airlines is the flagship company of the Daallo group and is a well-known group in Somalia and Djibouti. Daallo operates as the national carrier for the Republic of Djibouti and serves the East African region with flights to the Middle East. The airline has over 27 years of experience operating scheduled passenger, cargo, and charter flights to Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Although Somali-owned, Daallo Airlines is based at Dubai Airport Free Zone in Al Garhoud, UAE, and its main hub is at Ambouli International Airport in Djibouti. According to CEO Mohamed Ibrahim Yassin, Daallo is committed to continuing to be “the airline of the Horn of Africa,” To accomplish this goal, it will continue to innovate and improve its services.

Daallo Airlines operates regional flights to Jomo Kenyatta Airport, Somalia’s Bosaso and Aden Adde International airports, and Djibouti’s Ambouli International Airport. Beyond Africa, the airline serves Dubai International Airport and King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah. Previously, Daallo operated flights to Europe, serving Gatwick and Charles de Gaulle airports.

Development of Somali aviation

With the assistance of ACC Aviation, Daallo can expand its route network. ACC Aviation delivers superior goal-oriented solutions to a diverse and growing client base through continued investment in developing and maintaining partnerships. The partnership with the Somali-based carrier will essentially contribute to developing regional air travel.

Aviation is essential to the success of Somalia’s development plans. This month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the government of Somalia signed a cooperation agreement meant to strengthen the country’s social and economic benefits of aviation.

This agreement will allow IATA to expand its activities in Somalia in line with its African aviation objectives. Somali Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Fardowsa Osma Egal signed the agreement and added that;

“The Government of Somalia is committed to developing its air transport sector to help promote long-term social and economic growth in the country, and we will ensure that global best practices are at the core of development. This agreement will pave the way for closer cooperation on the priorities for aviation in the country.”

IATA aims to create a safe, efficient, sustainable, and economical air transport sector that creates employment opportunities, provides sustainable growth, and promotes international trade and tourism. Promoting African aviation would support the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

