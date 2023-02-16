Dahabshiil donates $200k to assist displaced families in Las Anod

By: Staff writer

Dahabshiil group of companies announced $200,000 to assist displaced families in Las Anod.

The donation includes food and blankets which will be distributed by company officials and local residents

“Dahabshiil Group has donated $200,000 to assist displaced families in Las Anod. The donation includes food and blankets which company officials and local residents will distribute.” said a statement by Dahabshiil

Dahabshiil Group comprises Dahabshiil PVT LTD – the money transfer wing which includes the mobile money transfer eDahab, Dahabshil Bank International (DBI), and SOMTEL, a telecommunications service that has captured a subscriber loyalty that will soon take it to the very top among Somali telecom markets.

Like this: Like Loading...