International partners* strongly condemn the continued violence in Laascaanood and express serious concern about reports regarding the mobilisation of armed groups.

We are also deeply concerned about the shelling of civilian infrastructure, which has resulted in casualties and widespread displacement. Attacks against civilians must stop immediately.

We urge all sides to adhere to the ceasefire, exercise restraint, and engage in constructive dialogue to establish a pathway towards a peaceful resolution.

We reiterate our call for unhindered humanitarian access to urgently address the needs of those displaced and impacted by the ongoing violence.

*African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, European Union (EU) Delegation, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

