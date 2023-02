Statement by Somaliland Foreign Ministry

The Government of Somaliland is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the series of earthquakes that have thus claimed lives in the Republic of Türkiye and Syria.

In this sorrowful time, we extend our sincere sympathies and condolences.

The Republic of Somaliland stands in solidarity with the people of Türkiye and Syria.

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Like this: Like Loading...