Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya Leaders arrive in Mogadishu for security summit

By: Staff writer

Djiboutian President, Ismael Omar Guelleh, Kenyan President, William Ruto, and Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday arrived in the Somali Capital Mogadishu to attend the regional security Summit.

The meeting, according to Villa Somalia, focused on the unification of security, the fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists, and the elimination of terrorism in the region.

Leaders of #Ethiopia, #Kenya and #Djibouti arrived in #Mogadishu to support #Somalia President @Hassansmohamud's efforts to enhance regional security & the elimination of international terrorism for the safety & prosperity of our region" @TheVillaSomalia said pic.twitter.com/o7uKjapieF — Horndiplomat (@HornDiplomat) February 1, 2023

Somalia President Hassan Sh. Mohamud hosted the frontline States Summit, in order, for the leaders to foster the fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorist militant group, and Somalia values the role of regional security cooperation vital to eliminating terrorism threats.

This is part of President Hassan’s efforts to enhance regional security and the elimination of international terrorism for the safety and prosperity of our region.

