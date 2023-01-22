UK Recognizes the Importance of Stability and Security in Somaliland

By M.A. Egge

UK Minister of State for International Cooperation and Africa Mr. Andrew Mitchell said that the British government recognizes the importance of stability and security in the Republic of Somaliland and the region.

Mr. Mitchell, who was responding to a question asked at the session of the British Parliament on Wednesday regarding the situation in Lasaanod, said that they are constantly working with international friends, the UN and the government of Somaliland to support stabilization efforts.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation, and we encourage all parties to calm the situation, to avoid another crisis, and to resolve the issue peacefully,” said the Minister of State for International Cooperation and Africa in the British government. Mr. Andrew Mitchell.

