Somaliland: How is Hargeisa recovering from last year’s market fire?

On the 1st of April last year a massive fire swept through the huge Waheen Market in Hargeisa. It was the beating heart of the city – the capital of the Republic of Somaliland – and played a role in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people there and across the region.

It burned for more than 24 hours – completely destroying thousands of businesses. So how has the city recovered – as well as individual traders? Alan Kasujja (@kasujja) reports for Africa Daily. Guest: Abdirashid Duale – CEO of Dahabshiil Group.

Please watch below the BBW WORLD Program on Hargeisa Market

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0dvfsd7

