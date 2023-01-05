Kenya’s Ruto: I fired police unit boss over killings

By: BBC WORLD

Kenyan President William Ruto has disclosed that he fired the former head of criminal investigations over cases of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.



President Ruto had previously said the former director of criminal investigations George Kinoti had resigned from service.



Mr Ruto told journalists on Wednesday night that he was keen on ensuring there were no extrajudicial killings by the police .

“There was a container at the Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered – in a police station – I mean how did we end up there? What kind of rogue an institution was that? That is why I fired that Kinoti man,” he said.

Mr Ruto said he had tasked the police oversight authority to investigate the cases.

He insisted that the police must operate within the law, which he said included defending themselves from criminals.

Like this: Like Loading...