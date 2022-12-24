US President Biden signs act allowing Somaliland to ‘participate in US military programs’

By: Staff writer

U.S President Joe Biden on Friday has signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) allowing Somaliland to participate in US military programs.

The act requires the U.S Department of State to annually report to Congress on U.S. assistance to Somaliland, as well as the feasibility of establishing a U.S.-Somaliland partnership, including opportunities for collaboration on regional security issues.

Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Tibor Nagy welcomes President Biden’s Signing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) .

“President Biden has signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) allowing #Somaliland to participate in US military programs. US Govt finally starting to recognize reality – “the little country that can” is a potential valuable partner!” Tibor nagy said on twitter

