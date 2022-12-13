Somalia police unit returns from Djibouti training

By:BBC

A group of Somali police officers, who completed a training programme in Djibouti, returned to Mogadishu on Sunday, state-owned Somali National TV reported.



Police commissioner General Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar, who welcomed the officers at the airport, said the training was jointly conducted by instructors from Djibouti and Italy.



“The training was held through collaboration efforts of the governments of Italy, Djibouti and Somalia,” Mr Hijar said, adding that the Italian instructors accompanied the officers to Mogadishu.

Mr Hijar said that the police officers would join the fight against al-Shabab.

The state TV said this was the 17th batch of police officers that had trained in Djibouti and returned to the county.



