Türkiye is a powerful partner for Uganda: President

By: Anadolu Agency

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said on Monday that Türkiye has become one of the most powerful partners for Uganda.

In a message to Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Museveni said Turkish-Ugandan relations have gained momentum in every field.

Museveni also congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on the 99th anniversary of the republic.

At an event hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Uganda to mark the Oct. 29 Republic Day, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem said both countries enjoy diplomatic relations established over 50 years ago, as well as cooperation in military, education, economy, culture, and technology fields.

“I wish to acknowledge the involvement of the government of Türkiye and its private sector in Uganda’s development process.

“The two countries signed a bilateral trade agreement that has formalized the business traffic between the two countries. Other cooperation frameworks signed during President Erdogan’s visit to Uganda have facilitated implementation of several joint projects in the field of education, agro-processing and value addition, infrastructural development, and ICT, among others,” Oryem said.

“Uganda is a peace-loving country and cherishes an environment of stability, peace, and security, for the country, the region, and entire world as a peaceful resolution of conflicts, and condemn all forms of terrorist attacks wherever they occur.

“We will never allow Uganda to be used as a base for terrorists nor to undermine the democracy and sovereignty of any other country,” he stressed.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem Alp stressed that Ankara has always attached importance to enhancing ties with the East African country.

