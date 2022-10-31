Dahabshiil Group Donates $500,000 towards Persons affected by Soobe Blast

Press Release

In light of the tragic incident at Zoobe junction on Saturday, Dahabshiil group is donating $500,000 to victims of the attack.

Dahabshiil Group pay through eDahab $250,000 to the injured and $250,000 to small street traders who lost their businesses. An independent committee will oversee the distribution of the donations.

Dahabshiil will waive all fees for those inside or outside the country who wish to donate via the independent committee to those affected via eDahab.

The company offers it sincere condolences to the victims and their families

