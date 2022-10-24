Somalia forms a committee to relaunch Somali Airlines

By: MohamedSelh , Horndiplomat correspondent

Mogadishu , Somalia Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman Egal appointed seven committee members to work on the re-operation of Somali Airlines.

In a decree issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Transport and Aviation said the committee’s nomination comes following consultation of re-operation the Somali flag carrier.

Members of the committee are Ali Gacal Gaabow, appointed as the committee leader, Captain Mohamed Nur Aadan, captain Cabdu Guled Mohamed, Ahmed Moalim Hassan, Captain Aidarus Ahmed Kahiye, and Abdi Mohamed Mohamud. Abdirisakh Aadan Geddi will be the secretary of the appointed committee.

Members of the committee were given 30 days from November 1st to submit a comprehensive plan leading to Somali Airlines’ re-operation.

Established in 1964, Somali Airlines was the flag carrier of Somalia. It offered flights to both domestic and international destinations.

The White Star Service, as it was affectionately known, ceased operations following the collapse of Somalia’s central government in 1991.

It operated Boeing 720Bs, Boeing 707-300s and Airbus A310-300s on a network that stretched from the Middle East to Europe.

