Amnesty International: Somalia: Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Abdalle Ahmed Mumin

Responding to news of the detention on 11 October of Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Secretary General of the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS), Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, Muleya Mwananyanda, said:"Abdalle Ahmed Mumin is being arbitrarily held solely for defending the right to freedom of expression in Somalia"
|Human right watch : Somalia: Free Detained Journalist
|Abdalle Ahmed Mumin, Respected Media Rights Advocate, Jailed in Mogadishu(Nairobi) – The Somali authorities should immediately release a prominent journalist and media rights advocate who is being held and investigated on apparently politically motivated allegations. Abdalle Ahmed Mumin has been detained since October 11, 2022, in intelligence and later police custody in Mogadishu, the capital.
