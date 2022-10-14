Djibouti parliament designates rebels as terror group

By: XINHUA AGENCY

Djibouti’s parliament on Thursday designated the “Armed FRUD” (Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy) rebels as a terrorist group.

The decision came after the rebel group early Friday attacked an army camp in the north of the Horn of Africa country, leaving at least seven soldiers dead. The attack also left four other soldiers injured and six more soldiers missing.

In a press statement, the Djibouti parliament said it has unanimously voted to classify “Armed FRUD” as a terrorist group.

The rare armed attack on a Djibouti army barrack has drawn condemnation from a host of national governments, and regional and international organizations including from the Djibouti-based east African bloc, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and Ethiopia, Djibouti’s key trade partner.

According to a statement attributed to Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh Friday, “Armed FRUD” militants conducted a deadly raid on government troops in Garabtisan from the Tadjourah regiment.

