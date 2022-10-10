Taiwan office in Somaliland Celebrates 111th National Day

By: Staff writer

Taiwan’s representative in Somaliland celebrating 111th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Hargeisa. Over 200 people attended the event, including Abdulrahman Ismail Saylici, Vice President of Somaliland, ministers, government officials, MPs, members from the business sector, academia, Diplomatic Corps and the media.

Speaking at the event ,Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland Allen Chenhwa Lou on the ROC (Taiwan)’s 111th National Day Celebration said Taiwan offered a good role model that Taiwan can play and why Taiwan matters. And Taiwan will not only enhance solidity with like-minded countries which is based on mutual assistance for mutual benefit, but also devote every endeavor to safeguarding democracy, sovereignty, freedom and in advancing regional and global peace and stability.

Amb. Lou said that Taiwan Representative Office was established in Hargeisa. This marked a milestone in relations between our two nations. Today, after just 2 years, Taiwan is not only Somaliland’s new friend, but also a good friend.

Facing against the Covid-19 pandemic, severe drought, food insecurity and even Waaheen Market Fire in Somaliland this year, Taiwan timely provided 150,000 doses of Taiwanese-made MVC COVID-19 vaccines, immediate financial support for drought and Waaheen Market, and 300 tons of rice. When Somaliland asks, Taiwan answers. We firmly believe that “ A friend in need is a friend indeed.”

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Somaliland, we extend our sincere congratulations to Taiwan, a close friend and partner, as they celebrate their 111th National Day. pic.twitter.com/s0qPSbnMHq — MFA Somaliland (@somalilandmfa) October 10, 2022

In addition to the above-mentioned emergency and humanitarian assistances, Taiwan is proud to make contribution in Somaliland through numerous cooperation in areas that are fundamental to national development in agriculture, healthcare, ICT, education, energy, business, etc. Taiwan and Somaliland have not only deepened existing cooperation projects, but also widened cooperation projects to Health Information System (HIS) and dispatching Taiwan Medical Mission based in Hargeisa Group Hospital this year in response of Somaliland Government development priorities.

In order to pave the foundation of the mutually beneficial economic and trade and investment cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland, both countries signed the Energy and Mineral Resource Cooperation Agreement in May 2022. Taiwan CPC is scheduled to establish an oversees branch company in Somaliland to partner with Genel Energy to explore oil drilling in Somaliland. And the business show and B2B Meeting are scheduled to be held to explore the business opportunities in Hargeisa and the East Africa in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.

Taiwan appreciated Somaliland Governmental and Parliament’s supports for peace and stability of Taiwan Strait during China’s military exercise in August after USA Speaker Hon. Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as well as supports for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in International Organizations such as WHO and ICAO, etc. Both Taiwan and Somaliland know very well our respective causes. By supporting Taiwan’s appeal to join the international organizations, Somaliland is not only to support Taiwan, but also to support Somaliland itself.

Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud led a delegation to visit Taiwan in February this year, Foreign Minister Kayd impressed the world by saying that “We are born free and we will stay free”. We all cherish our way of life and the way we are doing our business. Democracies must unite with resilience jointly to safeguard the values of freedom.

