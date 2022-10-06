Villa Somalia Instagram Account hacked

By : Zakeriye ahmed Horndiplomat Correspondent

Somalia’s presidential palace’s official Instagram page was hacked. The hacker posted a video of journalist Mohamud Mohamed Dahir, AKA Mohamud Carab, criticizing Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s role in the outgoing fight between SNA and Al-Shabab militants.

The hacker said in the post, “I took over the control of this page”. “You will get my programme here”. Likewise, he threatened to hack the Facebook and Twitter pages of Villa Somalia.

According to Instagram, Villa Somalia’s page shows that the manager is in Turkiye. Hence Mohamud Carab, who spotted the video published on Villa Somalia’s official Instagram page, lives in Belgium.

During Somalia’s former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s tenure, his communications team managed this page. Yet, Somalia’s presidential palace communication team didn’t respond to this issue.

