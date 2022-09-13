William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President

By:Zakariye Ahmed

William Samoei Arap Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president with his deputy President Rigathi Gachagua today at Moi International Sports Centre in the country’s capital of Nairobi.

From selling chicken on roadsides to deputy president in 2013 to 2022, Ruto finally became Kenya’s fifth president.

The 55-year-old Ruto won Kenya’s presidential election on August 9. However, the veteran politician Raila Odinga, who came second in the country’s presidential election, challenged the result and went to court. On September 5, Kenya’s Supreme Court ruled that Ruto won the presidential election on August 9.

On the other hand, the veteran politician Raila Odinga said in a statement, “In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today”.

On Monday, Kenya’s outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted his successor William Ruto, the president-elect, at the country’s state house and congratulated him.

“I join all Kenyans in wishing our best to our next President, William Ruto, and in extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate of Kenyans to lead us as our fifth President”, he said in a statement.

After nine years in office, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta finally hands the power to his deputy President Ruto.

Raila Odinga was invited to attend Ruto’s inauguration but stated he couldn’t participate because he was outside the country.

“First, I believe that the IEBC, the body in charge of our election, didn’t conduct a free and fair election. Secondly, I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court wasn’t based on the facts and the law even though we accepted it”, Raila said in the statement.

“For these reasons, the outcome of the elections remains indeterminate. Once I return to the country, I will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen our democracy”, Ruto added.

