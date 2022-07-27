Somalia denies backing Egypt in Nile dam row

By: BBC AFRICA

Somalia has denied siding with Egypt over Ethiopia in the dispute between the two countries over the Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (Gerd) built on the River Nile.

In an interview with BBC Somali Service, presidential spokesman Abdikarin Ali Kaar said “the presidents of Egypt and Somalia shared no official joint position on the construction and filling” of the dam.

Mr Kaar insisted that Somalia’s position is to support international laws regulating the use of the Nile waters.

His comments came after Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi said he discussed with his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud about the “dangerous unilateral policies” of Ethiopia on the issue.

Mr Kaar insisted that the Somali leader did not speak on his country’s position on the dam during the joint press conference with President Sisi in Cairo.

