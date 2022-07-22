Turkish FM discusses regional security,drought with IGAD Executive Secretary 

By: Anadolu Agency

Türkiye’s foreign minister met the executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday.

Discussions between Mevlut Cavusoglu and Workneh Gebeyehu centered on “regional conflicts, drought and food insecurity in the Horn of Africa,” the top Turkish diplomat said in a tweet.

IGAD is an eight-member regional bloc of Horn of Africa and neighboring countries – Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The group focuses on regional cooperation and efforts for peace and security.​​​​​​​

Grateful for the warm reception by H.E.@MevlutCavusoglu, the Foreign Minister of @MFATurkiye in Ankara this afternoon.

We had fruitful & practical discussion on enhancing Turkey-IGAD cooperation in areas of peace & security, refugees and drought response. pic.twitter.com/mtVf29grPm — Dr Workneh Gebeyehu (@DrWorkneh) July 21, 2022

