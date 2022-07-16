Somalia President Arrives in Djibouti  for official visit

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

The president of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, arrived in Djibouti for official state visit.

The President was received by Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh upon his arrival at the Airport.

President Hassan will meet with his counterpart, President Guelleh. He will also make a speech at the Djibouti Parliament house to provide information on the situation in Somalia and the surrounding circumstances, the importance of the historical ties between the two Horn of Africa nations, and their joint role in the development and stability of the region.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud left for Djibouti after several hours from the neighbouring country of Kenya, where he held talks with his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta.

Hassan’s fifth abroad trip since taking office on May 23, he visited United Araba Emirates, Turkiye, Eritrea, Kenya, and Djibouti.

Meanwhile, The presidents of Somalia and Kenya signed a range of deals on Friday, including one to restart trade of the stimulant khat .

