Ethiopia, Djibouti Ink MoU to Utilize Livestock Terminal at Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port

By:ENNA

Ethiopia and Djibouti have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the utilization of the livestock terminal at Djibouti’s Doraleh Multi-Purpose Port.

Minister of Agriculture Oumer Hussien and Minister of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, Livestock, and Marine Resources of of Djibouti, Mohammed Ahmed Awaleh signed the MoU on Tuesday in Djibouti.

During the occasion, the Minister of Agriculture, Oumer Hussien stated that the agreement will pave the way for Ethiopia to effectively use its resources by exporting live animals through proper quarantine and inspection services.

Noting that Ethiopia is a leading country in livestock population, he also said the MoU would enable the country to significantly benefit from its livestock population by bringing in foreign currency earnings.

Oumer further expressed his government’s strong conviction for the terminal to be operational and function in accordance with the terms of the MoU, which requires joint commitment from both countries.

Minister of Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, Livestock, and Marine Resources of the Republic of Djibouti, Mohammed Ahmed Awaleh for his part noted that the increasing commercial ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti can serve as a testament to the two countries’ growing strategic partnership.

Furthermore, the Minister stated his government’s commitment to the effective implementation of the MoU signed between the two countries.

Recently, the government of Ethiopia invested in construction of standard quarantine facility in Mille (Afar regional state), which is located in close proximity of the port of Djibouti, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This quarantine station has also recently been accredited, registered, and recognized by inspectors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), allowing for the efficient delivery of animals intended for export while the regulatory aspect remains public goods.

