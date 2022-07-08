Finnish FM appoints Suldaan Said Ahmed as Special Representative on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa

By: Finnish Foreign ministry

Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto appointed Member of Parliament Suldaan Said Ahmed as his Special Representative on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa. In his work as Foreign Minister’s Special Representative, Said Ahmed will focus on supporting peace processes.

Finland has long-standing bilateral relations with several countries in the Horn of Africa. The challenges faced by the fragile region include many political and armed conflicts, in addition to which the region suffers from the worst drought for decades. Peace mediation is one of the priorities in Finland’s foreign and security policy.

“The appointment of Said Ahmed supports Finland’s efforts to further deepen relations with the countries in the region, to promote peaceful solutions to conflicts and, as part of comprehensive security, to highlight issues related to the region’s climate security and humanitarian situation,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto.



The appointment is a personal unsalaried task that Said Ahmed will manage alongside his duties as Member of Parliament.

