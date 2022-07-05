Somaliland: Massive fire breaks out in forest areas in Gaacidh

By: Mohamed Duale

a massive fire broke out in different forest areas of Gaacidh, Sanaag region of Somaliland on Monday. Preliminary visuals showed clouds of smoke billowing from the forest area, where the fire was reported.

It comes two days after a fire broke out in the forest belt in Gaacidh Forrest near Daalo mountain. The blaze, which erupted in one of the most beautiful forests in Somaliland, spread to several acres of land and destroyed trees and other forest materials.

Salad Salah Mohamed, the village chairman of Gaacidh, told state-run television that a local family started a small fire that was later carried by the wind. Salah added that the villagers successfully confined the fire.

“The fire started on Sunday at 5:00 pm, and the village has been on high alert since Sunday. Storms are present in the summer. A fire alarm has been transmitted to the government authorities, but the fire still exists,” he stated.

The picture shows the fire spread to several acres of land and destroyed trees and other forest materials

Meanwhile, the local community and government are making efforts to douse the fire, one of the residents in the area confirmed to Horndiplomat that the blaze broke out in different forest areas of gaacidh and xerimooli.

It’s not clear what caused the fire. No human casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

