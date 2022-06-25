Hamza Barre gets confidence vote to become Somalia’s 21st prime minister

By: AA

Hamza Abdi Barre assumed office as Somalia’s 21st prime minister after receiving a vote of confidence from all the 220 members of parliament in Somalia on Saturday, local media reported.

The Somali National Television reported that the new prime minister will pick his Cabinet in 30 days.

Parliament Speaker Aden Madobe was quoted by local media as saying that all 220 lawmakers present on Saturday cast their votes in favor of Barre.

This came a month after the parliament elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud the new president of the Horn of Africa nation.

