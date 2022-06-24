Somalia president tests positive for COVID-19

By: Staff writer

Somalia president Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud has tested positive for Covid-19.

He tweeted on Friday: “My fellow citizens, I would like to inform you that today I tested positive for COVID-19. So far, I have no symptoms but I will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of Somalia from home. I ask we all keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines.

Officials of Somalia and regional leaders wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this month , president Mohamoud visited UAE earlier this month and meets with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Sheikh Mohamed declared the UAE’s support for Somalia in a meeting with president Mohamoud.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Mohamud on his recent election as president during talks at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

He wished him success in leading the nation and expressed his desire for the African nation to achieve its development goals and secure stability and prosperity for its people.

The Somali leader thanked Sheikh Mohamed and offered his gratitude to the UAE for its long-standing assistance.

The two men explored ways to further bolster bilateral ties and discussed efforts to establish peace in Somalia.

