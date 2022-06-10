Somaliland MFA Issues Statement on Protests in Hargeisa

By: STAFF WRITER

Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement in response to Opposition Parties Protests in Hargeisa.

“The Government of Somaliland is saddened by today’s incident in Hargeisa, where the oppositions organized unwarranted protests which are contrary to the laws and regulations of the Republic of Somaliland (L.R.51/2012).” MFA statement said

On the other hand, The MFA acknowledge the role of international community and stakeholders of Somaliland’s democratization process, encouraged ongoing dialogue

“the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the government of Somaliland acknowledge the contribution of the international community and stakeholders of Somaliland’s democratization process. As a government, we want to assure the safety and security of our citizens as we continue our ongoing dialogue and encourage the opposition parties to remain committed to this dialogue.”

