Oman sends food relief FOR 20,000 Somali families

By: Muscat daily

Muscat – Oman Charitable Organisation (OCO) has begun distributing food aid among people of Mogadishu, Somalia.

A statement issued by OCO on Tuesday said, ‘The aid is part of the programmes of the organisation for Somalia; 20,000 families will benefit from this consignment of aid.’

On May 2022, OCO delivered medical devices and equipment to hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as part of an urgent relief plan to help those affected in the State of Palestine.

On Tuesday, the charity organised a blood donation campaign, in cooperation with the Hayah Blood Donation Team. The drive saw a large number of donors coming together for a good cause.

