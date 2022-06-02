US names Michael A. Hammer new special envoy for Horn of Africa

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

The US appoints Ambassador Michael A. Hammer (Mike) as a special envoy for the Horn of Africa, to replace David Satterfield, as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ambassador Mike Hammer’s appointment comes at a time the region faces a political crisis in Sudan, the war between the government and TPLF in Ethiopia, and severe droughts which affected millions of people in the region.

“His appointment underscores our abiding commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region, most urgently in support of an inclusive political process towards peace, common security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia” US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said.

Ambassador Mike Hammer prior to his appointment as the new US special envoy to the Horn of Africa, was US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo from September 2018. Ambassador Mike Hammer previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs from March 2012 to August 2013, and as US ambassador to Chile from 2014-to 2016, according to the embassy.

