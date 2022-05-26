Somalia President appoints a new intelligence chief

By:Hiiraanoline

Somalia’s Lower House lawmaker Mahad Salad has been appointed as the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency, days after the new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office on Monday.

During the weekly meeting in Mogadishu on Thursday, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Mahad Salad to become director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

According to the country’s constitution, the prominent MP, a close friend of the new president, will automatically vacate his parliamentary seat.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency is one of the country’s largest and most important security agencies.

