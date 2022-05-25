Somaliland President signs late UAE leader Khalifa’s condolence book

By:MoDuale

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi has mourned the United Arab Emirates (UAE) president , Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan at the UAE Office in Hargeisa.

During his term, UAE became one of Somaliland’s top trade and investment partners.

“Signed the condolence book for the late President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, at the UAE Office in Hargeisa. A great visionary leader who will be missed greatly by his people and the people of the World. May his soul rest in Jannah.” President Muse Bihi Said on Twitter

