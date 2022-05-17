Op-Ed:How covid-19 has affected the economy of somali women

By: Mubaarik Fuaad Hassan

The situation of the Somaliland Girls during the period of covid19 covering the last 3years

Covid19 has effected the economy and the movements of goods and people across the world, effects on the economy has effected greatly on the countries with low level of Growth Domestic Product (GDP). This had a big impact on the economy. Covid19 impacted different parts of the daily living especially Health, Business, and Education of Somali women. I would like to highlight how the problems of covid19 impacted the Somali women during this period.

When we look at the women/girls from a poor background area who reside in Hargeisa. It’s been said the girls who live in the poorer areas cannot afford to buy any of the essentials required like the sanitary equipment for menstrual during the covid19. It’s been confirmed that girls could not access the sanitary equipment required for their period needs. Business men and women import sanitary supplies for women however you visit health centre they always recommend females to change the sanitary pads each time they visit the lavatory to maintain the hygiene of the facility. During covid19 some of the places confirmed that, there was a shortage in the country of menstrual pads.

Education was effected catastrophically during covid19 as girls found it difficult to find Computers, a reliable mobile phones to continue their education during the lockdown. This has caused large amount of girls to drop out of education. This has resulted on reduction on the number girls moving forward with education compared to the previous academic years (2018/2019). Those who were able to access computers had other obstacles likes find a reliable internet access to use applications like Zoom, Google Class room etc.

Females who are in the education sector also experienced difficult financial hardship as the only income as ceased and could not find an alternative way to earn an income to support their daily living for them and immediate families.

Over 700,000 families were in dangerous situation as mainly female run businesses collapsed due the pandemic. The lessons learned from the pandemic were women were less resilient to emergency situations and to natural disasters

Mubaarik Fuaad Hassan ,Gender and Protection Journalist Hargeisa , Twitter/@Mubaarikfuaad

