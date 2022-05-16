Hassan Sheikh elected Somalia’s president

By:Mohamed Duale, Zakariye Ahmed, Somalia’s Parliament elected former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud as the country’s new president Sunday.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud was declared victorious after incumbent President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo dropped out of the contest following the third round of voting.

No candidate secured the required two-thirds majority in the first-second round of voting, conducted by secret ballot.

Amid rising security concerns, the 328 members of Parliament met at an air force hangar in Mogadishu to cast their votes.

Hassan sheikh Mohamoud won in the third round with 214 votes, becoming the country’s 10th president. Outgoing president Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo, the second-place candidate, received 110 votes. Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud was selected from among 36 candidates and will serve a four-year term.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is served as the eighth president of Somalia from September, 2012 to February, 2017, and currently, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud serving life time honoured Member of the Parliament.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was born in Hiiran province. 66 years old politician was an academic as well as a civil activist who has worked for several national and international organisations.

He graduated from the Somali National University and then he obtained a master’s degree from Bhopal University, presently known as Barkatullah University in India.

Meanwhile, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud work in civil society and education sector and he was one of the founders of Mogadishu’s SIMAD University, (Somali Institute of Management and Administration Development) where he became a lecturer and served as dean.

After years of serving in the academic and social sector, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud ventured into politics by forming the independent Peace and Development Party (PDP) in 2011. In April that same year, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was elected as the chairman of the party. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud contested in the August 2012 election of Somalia and won a seat as a Member of Parliament into the Federal Parliament of Somalia and he withdrew MPs post when he was elected as the eighth president of Somalia.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2022

