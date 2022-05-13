U.S. Africa Command Releases a New Statement on the Bilateral Meeting between President of Somaliland and AFRICOM Commander

By: Mohamed Duale

U.S. Africa Command Releases a New Statement on the Bilateral Meeting between AFRICOM Commander General Stephen Townsend and the President of the republic of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi.

“Our 12 May meetings in Hargeisa and Berbera focused on mutual benefits from closer U.S.-Somaliland cooperation. Greater engagement between AFRICOM and Somaliland’s military and coast guard will advance shared interests in regional stability, protecting vital trade routes.” U.S. Africa Command Statement

“We appreciate Somaliland’s regional role as a resilient, stable, and peaceful democracy. AFRICOM is eager to explore further opportunities to deepen cooperation with Somaliland on our shared objectives to counter terrorism, piracy, and trafficking.” statement added

On 12 may, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi welcomed to Somaliland General Stephen Townsend, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), for consultations to advance mutual security interests in East Africa. General Townsend, the highest ranking U.S. military official to visit Somaliland since 1991, was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador Larry André and other American officials.

