Kenya: Uhuru appoints 24 new ambassadors, high commissioners

The former State House Deputy Director for Branding and Events has been deployed to Los Angeles in the USA as Kenya’s Consul-General.

The appointments are contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

Former Dagoretti South Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru will serve as Consul General in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while outgoing National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai will be the Kenyan Ambassador to Namibia.

Ms Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava, who is the President’s niece, will represent Kenya in the Netherlands. She was a member of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission.

She is a seasoned lawyer and writer. In 2016, she was shortlisted for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson position.

Bitange Ndemo

Also landing a diplomatic post is lawyer Paul Ndung’u who goes to Mozambique, while former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications Dr Bitange Ndemo will be heading to Belgium.

Others include Dr Caroline Karugu (Denmark), Amina Abdalla (Sultanate of Oman), Diana Kiambuthi (Rwanda), Maj Gen Andrew Ikenye (Nigeria), Michael Oyugi (Spain), and Boniface Mwilu (Qatar).

Also appointed are Nyambura Kamau (Pakistan), Maj Gen Thomas Chepkuto (Somalia), Isaac Njenga (Tanzania), Leonard Boiyo (Turkey), Maj Gen George Owinow (Uganda).