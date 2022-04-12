Press-Release by United Nations

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres held a phone call on 11 April 2022 with Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ‘Farmajo,’ President of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The Secretary-General expressed his solidarity with Somalia in the face of increased Al-Shabab attacks, and the drought the country is facing.

He also expressed his support for African Union Mission in Somalia (ATIMS), and his hope that Somalia would be able to ensure its own security as soon as possible.

The Secretary-General and the President also discussed the electoral process in Somalia. The Secretary-General hoped there would be a swift conclusion for the electoral process and that any outstanding issues be addressed through dialogue.

