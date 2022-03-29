Somaliland, Taiwan sign Health Information Management Project

Press-Release

Since Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland established in August in 2020, this Office implemented the “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project” under the framework of the “ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Technical Cooperation Agreement”, as well as various assistance for combating COVID-19 pandemic including PCR machines, antigen rapid tests, masks, PPEs, oxygen generators and Taiwan made Midgen vaccines to show Taiwan-Somaliland rock-solid friendship.

Allen C. LOU, Ambassador of the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, remarked that according to the Health Care Index 2021 released by Numbeo, Taiwan’s health care system has been ranked the 1st in the world three years in a row. Taiwan is willing to share what we have and what we are good at with Somaliland and other like-minded countries. This project will demonstrate the synergy effect when health meets technology. The project will also create a win-win-win situation to benefit the people, healthcare institutions and government.

Taiwan always has the will and ability to contribute to the international society. It is not acceptable that Taiwan has been politicalized not to join WHA and WHO activities to contribute more in the previous years. Taiwan believes that “WEAPONS cannot increase human welfare, but HEALTH does.” Taiwan will continue to safeguard the universals values and honor our commitments on health cooperation to benefit the African people.

Deputy Minister Liban of the Ministry of Health Development said that health knows no borders. The Somaliland government is committed to improve the national medical level. Under this project, the bilateral health cooperation will be more comprehensive and productive.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Taiwan is helping and Taiwan has long been contributing on many fronts. We believe that after more and more African countries understand what is Taiwan-model of cooperation in Somaliland, they will further to support “Let Taiwan help”.

