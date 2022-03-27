Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has secured bipartisan pledges of increased US support for his self-declared state during his visit to Washington D.C. this week, even as formal recognition remains off the table – for the time being.

In the first US trip by a sitting Somaliland leader since President Ahmed Mahamoud Silanyo in 2013, Bihi secured meetings with top Joe Biden administration officials and members of Congress. The visit caps a months-long campaign to boost bilateral ties with the United States and other countries amid continued political instability in Somalia, conflict in Ethiopia and Sudan, worsening drought and increasing Chinese influence in the region.

READ MORE: Somaliland secures more US support with presidential visit to Washington

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments