Kenya: Government imposes Dusk To Down Curfew In Parts Of Garissa

By:Abdiaziz Daud , Horndiplomat Correspondent in Kenya, @Abdiaaziiz

The government has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in some parts of Garissa County effective from Wednesday, March 23 owing to rising cases of insecurity fueled by land conflicts.

In a statement, the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said the 30-day curfew takes effect on Wednesday evening and will see residents of the affected areas barred from leaving their houses from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

Equally all land surveys, adjudications, issuance of title deeds, and transactions in the said areas have also been suspended until further notice.

He added that additional security agencies have been mobilized and deployed to the area.

CS matiangi ordered for immediate recruitment and deployment of chiefs to Tawakal and Bulla Mzuri locations.

The areas affected in Garissa central include Waberi East location (Bulla Othan and Bulla Mzuri), Waberi West location (Bulla Tawakal), and in Iftin location,Bulla Rahma will be affected

The elected leaders from the area have been invited to an urgent meeting to deliberate on peace restoration and lasting inter-clan coexistence , the residents have been asked to collaborate with the security agencies and to share information on the suspicious persons. According to the CS, 23 suspects are in police custody in relation to the conflicts and will be arraigned after the investigations. © Horn Diplomat 2022

