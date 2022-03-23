At least six killed in Al Shabaab attack in Somalia’s Mogadishu airport

By:Staff writer
At least six people have been killed in an al-Shabaab attack on Mogadishu airport. Police spokesman Aden Hassan told VOA Somali that six people, five of them foreigners, included an AMISOM soldier.
Earlier in the day, state TV had said security forces were battling a “terrorist incident” at the camp’s gates with a witness saying gunmen had forced their way in and begun shooting.
State radio reported later that the two attackers had been stopped at the base gates.
Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab said it was behind the attack. The militant group’s Radio Andalus said in a broadcast that its fighters had attacked the Halane base, and they were still shooting.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT & AGENCIES