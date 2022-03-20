Taiwan’s Rep Office in Somaliland Donates humanitarian supplies

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland hands over humanitarian supplies provided by 4 Taiwan NGOs to National Drought Rescue Committee (NDRC) to help drought-stricken people.
Ambassador Allen Lou remarks that Taiwan Government provided $500,000 Dollars to NDRC to alleviate drought condition in February 2022. Taking note of President Muse Bihi Abdi, Vice President Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici and several ministers recently contributed a month’s salary for drought relief, this office then decides to hand over at one time the humanitarian supplies from 4 Taiwan NGOs Step30 International Ministries, Pu-Hsein Educational Foundation, Caozhongzhi Foundation as well as SimplyHelp Foundation to National Drought & Rescue Committee to benefit the people in need affected by drought. In this critical moment, Taiwan is providing humanitarian supplies to benefit people in need, instead of proving military trucks to weaponized the assistance.
Acting Foreign Minister Abdinasir Omar Jama remarks that the continuous humanitarian aids from Taiwan to Somaliland can deepen the rock-solid partnership between 2 countries.