Dahabshiil Charity Foundation donates 4000 Waterbuzzers to Drought Affected Communities in Somali Speaking Regions

The Dahabshiil Charity Foundation which is part of the Dahabshiil Group of Companies has donated by 4000 waterbuzzers to drought affected people in Somali speaking regions.

In a Press Statement Signed by Mr. Saeed M Dualeh , the Vice Chairman of Dahabshiil Group read as follows:-

The 4000 waterbuzzers donated by the Dahabshiil Charity Foundation is part of the appeal issued by the governments for an urgent humanitarian support to drought-affected communities living in the areas.

The recent donation follows a similar donations made by company last month in which handed over 4 million birr in cash donations to the Somali region of Ethiopia authorities for drought relief efforts “in response to the government’s call for investors to be involved in the drought relief effort.

The regions to benefit from the donations are as follows

Djibouti Somali regoin of Ethiopia Somalia Northeastern province of Kenya Somaliland

Warsaxaafadeed-Dahabshiil Foundation

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments