Taiwan hands over desktop computers to Berbera Public Library

Press release

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland once again cooperates with the “SimplyHelp Foundation” based in the USA to hand over desktop computers to Berbera Public Library in order to promote digital education, shorten the digital gap and support urban development.

Minister Nabil Chen-chi Wu of the Taiwan Representative Office underscores Taiwan Government’s continuous effort to integrate resources from NGOs and private sectors to channel to Somaliland. “SimplyHelp Foundation” has been actively raising donated materials, including medical supplies, clothing, computers, etc. to Somaliland since 2021 to benefit people in need. Since education is a fundamental human right and digital learning is the trend in the 21st century, we believe that computers donation to the Berbera public library can help Somaliland youth remove geographical barriers and connect to the globalized and digitalized world via the internet access.

Minister Wu also emphasized that this is the first time Taiwan Representative Office cooperate with Somaliland local government, hoping to render Berbera Municipality as credible and professional service provider in line with the decentralization and district governance policy of Somaliland NDP.

