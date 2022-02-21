Djibouti, Somaliland presidents bilateral relations, regional issues

Djibouti president Ismail Omar Guelleh today received Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi at the Présidence de la République of Djibouti.
During the meeting, The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, facilitating trade and commerce between the two peoples and “ways to strengthen them in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries. according to a statement by Somaliland president
The trip comes ahead of an expected Somaliland president visit to United States next month.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.