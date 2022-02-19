British parliamentary delegation visits Somaliland

By: MoDuale

A British parliamentarians delegation led by MP. Gavin Williamson visited Somaliland on February 17.

The members of the delegation led by Mp. Gavin Williamson CBE accompanied by MP Lord Stuart Polak, Lord Edward Udny Lister, and Alun Cairns MP.

On 18 February, Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi received at the Presidential Palace a visiting delegation of members of the UK Parliament led by MP. Gavin Williamson.

according to the Somaliland presidency, President bihi thanked the delegation for their fact-finding debate in the UK Parliament recently on the issue of the independence of the Republic of Somaliland. Afterward, they discussed ways of strengthening the long-standing ties between the two countries.

President Bihi also sent a message to all parliaments around the world to follow the example of the UK parliament and dare to bring the issue of Somaliland’s independence to their respective councils, noting that it is time for the international community to give Somaliland its overdue rights.

Somaliland president called on the UK Government to expand its presence in Hargeisa, capital of Somaliland, to provide comprehensive social services.

President bihi was accompanied by the Vice President of Somaliland, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail (Saylici), the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Issa Keyd Mohamud and Somaliland Ambassador to the United Kingdom Amb. Abdi Abdilahi Diriye.

Meanwhile, The british parliamentarians delegation led by him visited the Port of Berbera and praised the development and modernization of the Port of Berbera, adding it will contribute to the economic growth of Somaliland.

“It is a great honor for me to be here at the port of Berbera, with amazing investment, not just DP World. In fact, DP World and the British government are investing in Somaliland, because, we see the future, we see its potential, and we recognize, that it will lead the whole of East Africa. See investment, see what is happening, is just fantastic” ” said MP Williamson.

Dp world officials briefed the British parliamentarian delegation accompanying Foreign Secretary Dr Isse Keyd Mohamoud on their visit to Berbera.

